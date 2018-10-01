FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 10:21 AM / in an hour

Russia says it hopes events in Macedonia unfold in line with law

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it hoped the situation in Macedonia would unfold in line with the law after a referendum there seeking to change the country’s name failed to secure the 50 percent turnout needed to make it valid.

Protesters shout out slogans about boycotting the referendum on changing the country's name that would open the way for it to join NATO and the European Union in Skopje, Macedonia September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Macedonia’s prime minister has pledged to press ahead with a vote in parliament to change the country’s name to resolve a decades-old dispute with Greece.

“We are observing closely and of course think that all the processes should remain within the framework of the law,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence

