SKOPJE (Reuters) - A referendum to change the name of Macedonia failed to secure the 50 percent turnout required to make the vote valid, the head of the election commission said on Sunday.

A man casts his ballot for the referendum in Macedonia on changing the country's name that would open the way for it to join NATO and the European Union in Skopje, Macedonia September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

“On this referendum it is clear that the decision has not been made,” election commission head Oliver Derkoski told reporters.