FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Third Point takes stake in mall-owner Macerich: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
Politics
Trump's limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 9, 2017 / 7:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Third Point takes stake in mall-owner Macerich: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC has taken a stake in U.S. shopping mall owner Macerich Co (MAC.N), Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund owns about 5 percent of the real estate investment trust (REIT) and is expected to push for change at the company, which could include a potential sale, the report said. (bloom.bg/2iIV3eq)

It was unclear whether there have been talks between the activist investor and Macerich’s management or board, the report said.

Macerich was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the REIT were up 8 percent in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.