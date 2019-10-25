Business News
October 25, 2019 / 12:03 AM / a few seconds ago

UAW, Mack Trucks agree tentative deal, suspend two-week strike

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Volvo logo on the front grill of a Volvo truck in a customer showroom at the company's headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden, September 23, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

(Reuters) - United Auto Workers (UAW) suspended a two-week-long strike after reaching a tentative deal with Volvo’s (VOLVb.ST) Mack Trucks on Thursday, both parties said.

More than 3,600 union members working at Mack across the United States began the strike this month, in a bid to negotiate new terms.

“UAW members at Mack have achieved significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections,” the union said in a statement, without disclosing details.

Mack will bring the employees back to work as soon as possible, and expects to ramp up to full production in several days, the firm said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below