Australia's Macquarie builds capital base for big spend in renewables, tech

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) said on Wednesday it would raise about A$1 billion ($675.4 million) via a share placement to invest in the renewable energy, technology and infrastructure sectors.

The share placement is not underwritten, indicating the bank’s expectation of strong demand, and will be priced via a book-building process this week.

It will be followed by a share purchase plan for existing shareholders, the Sydney-based investment bank said.

“We have continued to identify opportunities to invest capital with the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns for shareholders over the medium term,” Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said in a statement.

“Raising new capital at this point allows us to maintain strategic flexibility in light of these opportunities.”

The raising follows recent strong capital investment and the expected deployment of more cash, as well as the requirement of an extra A$600 million in capital at its trading division, it said.

In May, Macquarie said it had about A$6 billion of excess capital, as it reported record earnings driven by asset sales and double-digit profit from its trading and investments units.

“We are surprised by today’s capital raising, despite the A$1.6 billion of capital investment opportunities that management has today highlighted are currently on offer for its various divisions,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients.

“That said, management has a very good track record in effectively deploying its marginal capital, and so we remain comfortable with today’s decision to raise capital.”

Goldman Sachs analysts estimated the share plan would raise an extra A$300 million to A$600 million.

Macquarie also said on Wednesday it expected a 10% rise in first-half profit, broadly in line with its previous forecasts.

It still expects its annual result to be slightly down on last year.

Wikramanayake, who took over the top job at Macquarie late last year, previously told analysts that favorable conditions were unlikely to be repeated in full year 2020, without elaborating.