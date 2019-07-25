Australia's Macquarie bank first-quarter profit falls from previous quarter

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian stands near the logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which adorns a wall on the outside of their Sydney office headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) on Thursday said first-quarter operating net profit was slightly lower than the prior quarter, hurt by weaker performance at its asset-management and finance businesses.

The investment bank also said it continues to expect slightly weaker fiscal 2020 earnings than the previous year, as it does not see strong market conditions from 2019 extending into next year.

The bank’s asset-management business was affected by timing of performance fees and higher expenses, while lower loan volumes hurt the financing arm, Chief Executive Shemara Wikramanayake said in a speech on Monday.

Australia’s biggest retail shareholder group earlier this week asked Macquarie investors to reject the company’s executive pay plans, accusing it of withholding pertinent information and setting overly achievable performance targets.

Australia’s financial sector regulator also this week ordered Macquarie and the domestic units of Rabobank and HSBC (HSBA.L) to tighten local funding arrangements, saying the banks had breached liquidity reporting requirements.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) also raised capital requirements on three of Australia’s ‘big four’ banks earlier this month.

Macquarie said its financial position “comfortably exceeds” APRA’s requirements.