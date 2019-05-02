Australia's Macquarie Group posts record annual profit, warns of weaker FY20

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Macquarie Group Ltd adorns the main entrance to their Sydney office headquarters in Australia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd reported a 16.6 percent rise in full-year profit to a record high on Friday, but warned that it expected fiscal 2020 results to be slightly lower than the current year.

The company’s commodities & markets and capital divisions bolstered its bottom line, with profit rising to A$2.98 billion ($2.09 billion) in the 12 months ended March 31, from A$2.56 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated a profit of A$2.95 billion, Refinitiv data shows.

The upbeat results should help reinforce the 50-year-old company’s push to strengthen its position globally under Shemara Wikramanayake, who outlined growth plans for the bank in her first results announcement as chief executive officer in February.

In fiscal 2018, Macquarie had better results across its commodities platform, boosted by improved market activity and trading opportunities, while higher M&A advisory and fee income helped its capital business.

Profit at its markets-facing business rose 76 percent to A$2.86 billion.

However, profit from its core annuity-style businesses — which include its fund management, leasing, and banking and finance arms — fell 4 percent.

Macquarie declared a final dividend of A$3.60 per share, up from A$3.20 last year.