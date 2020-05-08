Australia's Macquarie halves dividend after 8% drop in FY profit

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian investment conglomerate Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) halved its dividend on Friday after reporting an 8% drop in annual profit, and withdrew its guidance for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time it has done so in a decade.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a writing pad and pen located in the reception area of their Sydney office headquarters in Australia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

The COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions to curb its spread have so far cost Macquarie A$1.04 billion in credit, investments and other impairments, as global economic activity plummeted and investors repriced assets, its result announcement shows.

Hurt by the impairment charges, profit for the year ended March 31 fell to A$2.73 billion ($1.78 billion) from a record profit of A$2.98 billion a year earlier, missing analysts expectations.

Macquarie, which had guided for a ‘slightly lower’ 2020 result, also warned conditions would remain challenging given the worldwide impact of COVID-19 and withdrew its yearly earnings guidance for the first time since 2009.

“Market conditions are of course likely to remain challenging and that’s particularly so given the...uncertain speed of the global economic recovery,” Macquarie CEO Shemara Wikramanayake told an investor call.

“Accordingly we are unable to provide meaningful guidance for this year ahead.”

The Sydney-based company slashed its final dividend to A$1.80 per share, down from last year’s A$3.60 per share payout, as it booked A$1.04 billion in impairment charges related to the potential economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These included writedowns on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, bad debt provision charges on its banking and financial services unit, impairments on Macquarie Capital’s debt portfolio, and charges on a small number of counterparties in its futures and commodities business.

CHALLENGING OUTLOOK

Profit from Macquarie’s commodities, markets and capital divisions, plunged 29% for the year with lower fees offseting higher income in its commodities business as clients hedged against extreme volatility in commodity prices.

Commercial banking and asset management earnings were 12% higher for the year, buoyed by interest income as its home loan book in Australia grew 35% over the year.

Excluding impairments, net operating income was flat for the year.

Macquarie shares rose 3.7% on Friday noon, as investors focused on the underlying result excluding writedowns and the market sentiment improved on the likely easing of some coronavirus restrictions in Australia.

Macquarie said challenging conditions would reduce the number of successful transactions and lower investment-related income in its investment banking unit, and expected subdued consumer activity in the commodities sector for the first half of fiscal 2021.

Performance fees from its asset management business would likely be “significantly down” due to delays in the timing of asset sales, but the company expected strong lending volumes at its financing unit.

“We are early in this latest black swan, and there will certainly be lessons to be learned from it,” Wikramanayake said.

“But it’s probably early...to make big calls on what the long term implications would be, we are learning some short-term lessons.”