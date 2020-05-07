Australia's Macquarie halves dividend, posts 8% drop in annual profit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd adorns a writing pad and pen located in the reception area of their Sydney office headquarters in Australia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) halved its dividend on Friday after reporting an 8% drop in annual profit, adding challenging market conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic made it hard to predict its fiscal 2021 performance.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing restrictions to curb its spread have wreaked havoc on global economic activity and led to investors repricing assets including stocks and commodities as markets turned volatile.

“The extent to which these conditions will impact the Group’s overall FY21 profitability is uncertain, making short-term forecasting extremely difficult,” the bank said in a statement.

Profit from Macquarie’s market-facing operations, which includes its commodities, markets and capital divisions, plunged 29% for the year, with the bank adding that challenging markets would reduce the number of successful transactions.

Macquarie also forecast reduced investment-related income and subdued consumer activity in the commodities sector for the first half of fiscal 2021.

The bank slashed its final dividend to A$1.80 per share, compared with last year’s payout of A$3.60 per share.

Macquarie’s profit for the year ended March 31 fell to A$2.73 billion ($1.78 billion) from a record profit of A$2.98 billion a year earlier, as it incurred higher credit impairment charges during the year.

It missed an estimate of A$2.81 billion by a Reuters poll.