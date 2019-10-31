Australia's Macquarie posts record first-half, but still sees weaker full-year

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) posted a record first half profit, driven by higher fees from its managed funds, but revealed a slump in traditional banking takings and forecast a weaker annual result.

The bank’s profit for the six months ending Sept. 30 rose to A$1.46 billion ($1.01 billion), a better-than-promised 11.2% jump despite a slump in M&A fees and losses from investments.

The result underscores the success of Macquarie’s diversified strategy, which allows it to offset underperformance in its traditional investment banking and advisory units with growth in its fund management businesses.

Its Commodities and Global Markets business, which this week announced its exit from cash equities in the United States and Europe, reported a 15% jump in operating income to A$2.47 billion, driven by oil and gas trading and hedging from clients.

Strong gains in its Europe-focused funds led to a near doubling of performance fees to A$546 million, while a 2% increase in funds under management in its Macquarie Asset Management unit to A$562 billion also helped drive higher base fees.

The Sydney-based company reiterated a weak outlook for fiscal 2020, citing unfavorable market conditions and regulatory uncertainty.

Its Macquarie Capital unit, which makes proprietary investments and sells M&A and capital markets advice, posted a 20% decline in operating income from a year earlier.

The Banking and Financial services unit reported a 3% fall in income due to weakness in operations brought over from the former Capital and Asset Finance unit, which it dismantled in July.

The investment bank, which earlier this year forecast profit growth of 10% in the interim period, declared an interim dividend of A$2.50 a share, up from A$2.15 last year.

“Macquarie remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term,” Chief Executive Shemara Wikramanayake said in a statement.

Macquarie earlier this year raised about A$1 billion to ramp up investment in renewable energy and infrastructure.

Macquarie has been able to avoid the public scrutiny faced by its peers as it has limited exposure to retail banking. Its stock has outperformed the broader financial index, rising about 23.3% so far this year.

Earlier this week, the bank said it will scale back its cash equities businesses in most areas outside the Asia Pacific region as tougher regulations bite.