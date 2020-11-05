Australia's Macquarie posts smaller-than-feared drop in profit, cuts dividend

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian stands near the logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which adorns a wall on the outside of their Sydney office headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017. Picture taken July 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX said on Friday it expects market conditions to remain challenging, as it reported a 32.4% drop in first-half profit due to delayed deals and a rise in impairment charges.

The drop, however, was smaller than the company’s earlier forecast of a 35% fall.

Macquarie Capital, the company’s deal making arm, swung to a net loss of A$189 million ($137.38 million) from a net profit of A$221 million last year, hurt by lower income related to investment, fee and commission income.

Group profit for the period fell to A$985 million from a record A$1.46 billion a year earlier.

The company added that a deterioration in economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on first-half credit and other impairment charges, which climbed to A$447 million from A$139 million year ago.

“Those impacts are reflected in our result, notably in credit and other impairment charges in relation to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our clients and customers and in delays to realising assets from our balance sheet and our funds”, Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said in a statement.

The Sydney-based firm said market conditions are likely to remain challenging but refrained from providing any guidance for fiscal 2021.

The company also slashed its interim dividend to A$1.35 per share from A$2.50 year ago.