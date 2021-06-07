Macquarie infrastructure nears $4.5 billion deal to sell Atlantic Aviation

(Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp is close to selling its Atlantic Aviation private aviation services network to KKR & Co Inc for around $4.5 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as U.S. business jet flights surge.

A deal for Atlantic, the second-largest fixed base operator network, has not yet been signed, the source said.

Fixed base operators, or FBOs, a niche, fragmented industry that provides services ranging from hangars to fueling, have been drawing investor interest as private jet traffic rebounds in the United States.

Macquarie Infrastructure declined comment on Sunday.