FILE PHOTO: The Macy's logo is pictured on the side of a building in down town Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Department store chain operator Macy’s Inc (M.N) said on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Paula Price would step down from the role on May 31.

Price, who took charge in July 2018, will remain an adviser through November 2020, the company said in a statement.