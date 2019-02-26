Business News
February 26, 2019 / 1:26 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Macy's announces restructuring plan to save $100 million annually

1 Min Read

People shop during a Black Friday sales event at Macy's department store in Manhasset, New York, U.S., November 23, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Macy’s Inc on Tuesday announced a restructuring plan that would cut the complexity of its top management structure to speed up decision-making and reduce costs.

The retailer said it expects the move to yield annual expense savings of $100 million, starting fiscal 2019.

Macy’s also reported a smaller-than-expected rise in holiday quarter same-store sales on Tuesday.

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.6 percent to $25 in early trading.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
