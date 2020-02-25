Macy's holiday-quarter comparable sales beats forecasts, shares jump

A woman looks at shoes at Macy's Herald Square during early opening for the Black Friday sales in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Department store chain Macy’s Inc (M.N) on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales that beat Wall Street estimates with the help of a smaller-than-feared decline in holiday sales. Macy’s shares rose 7% in pre-market trade. Comparable sales at Macy’s owned and licensed stores fell 0.7% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 1, compared with the 0.93% drop estimated by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income attributable to the company fell to $340 million, or $1.09 per share, from $740 million, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier.