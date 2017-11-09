FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macy's third-quarter sales disappoint Wall Street, but profit beats
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a minute ago

Macy's third-quarter sales disappoint Wall Street, but profit beats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Department store chain Macy’s Inc (M.N) reported a bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter comparable store sales on Thursday, but managed to grow margins and topped earnings estimates by keeping a tight hold on inventory.

A customer exits after shopping at a Macy's store in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Department stores have been struggling with declining mall traffic and tough competition from off-price retailers and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O). In response, Macy’s has closed stores, tightly controlled inventory, built its Backstage discount business and monetized prime real estate properties.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $36 million, or 12 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $17 million, or 5 cents, a year earlier. Excluding items, Macy’s earned 23 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 19 cents.

Shares were up 1.9 percent in premarket trading, having faltered earlier after retailer Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, dragging the sector down.

Sales at Macy’s stores open more than 12 months, including sales in departments licensed to third parties, were down 3.6 percent. The average analyst estimate was for a 2.6 percent decline, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We believe they have not generated enough newness to attract consumers,” Jane Hali, head of a retail investment research firm wrote in a pre-earnings note. “The continued amount of sales and clearance is still very heavy and is only driving lower income consumers to their stores.”

Net sales fell 6.1 percent to $5.28 billion, declining for the 11th straight quarter due to fewer stores from a year earlier. The average analyst estimate was $5.31 billion.

Gross margins rose to 39.9 percent from 39.8 percent a year ago. Cost of sales declined to $3.18 billion from $3.39 billion.

Macy’s shares traded at $17.90 after closing at $17.57.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.