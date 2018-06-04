FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 2:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Madagascar's president says appoints new prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar’s president said on Monday he had appointed the country’s local representative of the International Labour Organisation, Christian Ntsay, as the new prime minister.

Former Prime Minister Olivier Mahafaly resigned his post earlier on Monday to comply with the terms of a court ruling that ordered the formation of a new consensus government to end a political crisis on the Indian Ocean island nation.

Reporting by Lova Rabary; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Toby Chopra

