Madrigal Pharma's liver drug succeeds in study, shares soar

(Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s lead experimental drug achieved the main goal of reducing liver fat in patients with fatty liver disease in a mid-stage study, sending its shares surging 66 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The results bode well for Madrigal, which is racing against bigger rivals to bring the first approved treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) to market and tap into a potential $20 billion to $35 billion market.

Often dubbed the “silent disease” because it frequently goes undiagnosed, NASH is one of the fastest growing diseases in the developed world and is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020, according to the NASH Education Program.

NASH onset is unrelated to alcohol use, but diabetes and obesity have been linked to those at risk and a successful treatment must be able to reduce the main characteristic of the disease — a build-up of fat in the liver that leads to inflammation and damaged cells.

After 36 weeks on Madrigal’s oral drug, MGL-3196, patients in the trial showed a statistically significant drop in liver fat.

The results backed data released in December last year from the same trial, where patients on the drug showed a reduction in liver fat after 12 weeks of treatment.

The company said results indicate a “high likelihood of success” in a larger trial with longer treatment period, pointing to the potential for a late-stage trial.

Other drug developers with NASH treatments in their pipelines include Terns Pharmaceuticals, and partnerships between Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc and AstraZeneca Plc.

Madrigal’s shares have risen over seven-fold over the past year and were trading at $180 premarket.