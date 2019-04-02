Maersk 'supertanker' takes time to turn around: main shareholder

The MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, the world's biggest container ship, arrives at the harbour of Rotterdam August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk is a “supertanker” that takes a long time to turn around, said Ane Maersk Mc-Kinney Uggla, chairwoman of the A.P. Moller Foundation, which owns a controlling stake in the Danish shipping company.

“It’s been a tough year, but there have also been many good things in our transformation,” she told reporters ahead of the shipping company’s annual general meeting in Copenhagen on Tuesday.