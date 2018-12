A truck transports a Maersk shipping container by a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The world’s biggest container shipper A.P Moller-Maersk is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050, it said on Wednesday.

“To achieve this goal, carbon neutral vessels must be commercially viable by 2030, and an acceleration in new innovations and adaption of new technology is required,” said Maersk in a statement.