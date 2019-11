FILE PHOTO: A truck transports a Maersk shipping container by a cargo ship at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk MAERSKB.CO said on Thursday it would lay off staff at its main offices in Denmark and in other countries.

The company said it did not know yet how many jobs would go.