June 20, 2018 / 7:13 AM / in 3 hours

Maersk poaches new finance chief from Assa Abloy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) has chosen Carolina Dybeck Happe as its new Chief Finance Officer, it said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Empty Maersk shipping containers are seen stacked at Peel Ports container terminal in Liverpool northern England, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Happe will take the position at a time where Maersk is undergoing a strategic transformation from a broader conglomerate including an oil business to a more focused shipping company.

The 45-year Swede, who comes from a CFO position at the world’s biggest lock group Assa Abloy (ASSAb.ST), will start on Jan. 1 2019 at the latest, Maersk said in a statement.

The move comes after former CFO Jacob Stausholm stepped down in March after the company decided to separate the finance role from its IT and digital transformation function. He later took up the CFO position at mining company Rio Tinto (RIO.L) (RIO.AX).

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen, additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom in Stockholm editing by Louise Heavens

