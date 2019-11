FILE PHOTO: Crew members look out from the MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller as it berths at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) said on Monday its Chief Operating Officer Soren Toft has decided to leave the company after two years at management level at the shipping group.

Toft’s responsibilities will temporarily be taken over by CEO Soren Skou, Maersk said.