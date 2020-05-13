Maersk meets first-quarter revenue forecasts but warns on container sector outlook

FILE PHOTO: The ship Anna Maersk is docked at Roberts Bank port carrying 69 containers of mostly paper and plastic waste returned by the Philippines in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) posted first-quarter revenue in line with expectations on Wednesday but warned about a drop of as much as 25% in global container volumes in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $1.52 billion, slightly above company guidance provided in March when it suspended full-year guidance due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s biggest container shipping company reported revenue of $9.57 billion versus the $9.59 billion forecast by 16 analysts in a poll compiled by Maersk.