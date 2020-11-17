Shipping group Maersk raises full-year earnings guidance

FILE PHOTO: Crew members look out from the container ship, the MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, as it berths during its maiden port of call at a PSA International port terminal in Singapore September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk has raised its full-year earnings forecast, it said on Tuesday, citing increased momentum in fourth-quarter in global container volumes and freight rates.

The company now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring costs at $8 billion to $8.5 billion, up from a previous forecast of $7.5 billion to $8 billion.