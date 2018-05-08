Brazil's Magazine Luiza eyes M&A for payments, plans to sell apparel

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Magazine Luiza SA (MGLU3.SA), Brazil’s third-biggest online retailer by sales, is looking to improve its payment systems either through internal development or by acquiring startups, Chief Executive Frederico Trajano said on Tuesday.

On a call to discuss quarterly earnings, management also said the electronics and appliance retailer plans to expand its 48-hour delivery service beyond metropolitan Sao Paulo and move into the apparel segment in coming months. Shares of Magazine Luiza rose nearly 10 percent in midday trading on the stronger-than-expected earnings and aggressive outlook.