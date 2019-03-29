Magellan Health bows to Starboard pressure, names four to board

(Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc said on Friday it entered into an agreement with hedge fund Starboard Value LP and would add four new independent directors to the board, including former chief executive of the pharmacy benefits manager.

Starboard, owner of a 9.8 percent stake in the company, has agreed to withdraw its slate of alternate nominees and vote in favor of all of the board’s director nominees, the company said in a statement.

The activist investor last month had wanted to put six directors on the board and sent a letter to shareholders arguing that management should be looking at a number of options, including a sale.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the company was nearing an agreement with Starboard to expand the size of its board.

The new independent directors include Starboard’s Peter Feld, Leslie Norwalk, Guy Sansone and Steven Shulman, former CEO of Magellan Health, bringing the total board size to 10.

As part of the agreement, Magellan Health will also form a strategic committee of independent directors Michael Diament, Peter Feld, Scott Mackenzie and Steven Shulman.

Last month, Reuters reported Magellan, which has a market capitalization of about $1.6 billion, would explore a sale after facing pressure from Starboard.