FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Environment
January 8, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 300 barrels of gasoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Monday an estimated 300 barrels of gasoline leaked from its pipeline system that hauls fuel from Rosemount, Minnesota to Minneapolis

- The leak occurred in Eagan, Minnesota and was caused by third-party excavation equipment, the company said.

- Magellan said emergency responders are on site and a few business operations in the immediate area have been evacuated.

- Several roads have been temporarily closed.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.