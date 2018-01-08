Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 300 barrels of gasoline

(Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Monday an estimated 300 barrels of gasoline leaked from its pipeline system that hauls fuel from Rosemount, Minnesota to Minneapolis

- The leak occurred in Eagan, Minnesota and was caused by third-party excavation equipment, the company said.

- Magellan said emergency responders are on site and a few business operations in the immediate area have been evacuated.

- Several roads have been temporarily closed.