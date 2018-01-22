FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Commodities
January 22, 2018 / 10:18 PM / in 2 hours

FERC delays responding to Magellan's request for rehearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. energy regulator on Monday said it extended the timeframe to respond to Magellan Midstream Partners’ request for a rehearing on its proposal to establish a marketing arm to buy, sell and ship crude oil.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) extended the 30-day deadline by which it is required to respond to appeals of its decisions, according to a filing.

The order “provides the Commission as much as it needs to review thoroughly the issues raised in the record” and make a decision, a FERC spokeswoman said in a statement.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.