FERC delays responding to Magellan's request for rehearing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. energy regulator on Monday said it extended the timeframe to respond to Magellan Midstream Partners’ request for a rehearing on its proposal to establish a marketing arm to buy, sell and ship crude oil.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) extended the 30-day deadline by which it is required to respond to appeals of its decisions, according to a filing.

The order “provides the Commission as much as it needs to review thoroughly the issues raised in the record” and make a decision, a FERC spokeswoman said in a statement.