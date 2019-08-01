Magellan Midstream expects crude spot shipments to fade after third quarter

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners LP expects new pipelines to ease a crude oil bottleneck in the Permian basin and squeeze the price differential between Midland, Texas, and Houston, cutting spot shipments on two of its Texas pipelines, Chief Executive Officer Mike Mears said on Thursday.

Magellan said its 275,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Longhorn pipeline from the Permian to Houston has run near its total capacity for months. But the company now believes spot shipments will disappear on its Longhorn pipeline and BridgeTex pipeline after the third quarter, when new pipelines start carrying crude out of the Permian Basin, Mears said.

Three new pipelines owned by Plains All American Pipeline LP, Phillips 66 and EPIC Midstream are slated to add more than 2 million bpd of capacity from the Permian to the Gulf Coast by mid-2020. EPIC has recently begun filling its line, its president, Brian Freed, said this week.

“Clearly the differentials are expected to drop and narrow over the remainder of this year and remain at lower levels next year with additional pipeline capacity coming online,” Mears said.