Magellan plans to boost Saddlehorn pipeline capacity

(Reuters) - Pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday it plans to add 100,000 barrels per day of capacity to the Saddlehorn pipeline that runs from Colorado to the main U.S. storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Magellan, operator of the Saddlehorn pipeline, said the higher capacity is expected to be available by late 2020, following the addition of incremental pumping and storage capabilities.

The Saddlehorn pipeline is jointly owned by Magellan, Plains All American Pipeline LP and Western Midstream Partners LP.