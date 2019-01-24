Magellan adds Freeport, Texas to possible spots for deepwater terminal

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP may build a crude export terminal in Freeport, Texas or another U.S. Gulf Coast location instead of its previously planed spot off Corpus Christi, adding a new wrinkle to the race to build facilities capable of putting U.S. crude onto supertankers.

Magellan is still considering Corpus Christi, but is also looking at Freeport, said Mark Roles, senior vice president at Magellan, at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston on Thursday.

Magellan entered the race to build a crude export facility in Corpus Christi behind two other rivals, the global commodities trader Trafigura SA and the investor Carlyle Group, which have both filed permit applications to build similar terminals to receive supertankers near the South Texas city.

Magellan said it had not yet decided whether to build the terminal, but previously it had only disclosed it was considering Corpus Christi.

The terminal, previously planned for a parcel of land on an island in Corpus Christi Bay two miles from open water, would be capable of loading as much as 1.5 million barrels per day onto supertankers and would have room for up to 20 million barrels of storage capacity, Magellan told Reuters.

The Houston pipeline operator owns a terminal in Corpus Christi’s inner harbor, as well as other undeveloped property that could be used for additional storage tanks to connect to the terminal.

It is in talks with potential customers about the terminal, and has also held discussions about building pipelines between Houston and Corpus Christi and from the U.S. oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma to Houston, the company said.