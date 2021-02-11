Adar Poonawalla-backed firm buys majority stake in shadow bank Magma Fincorp in $475 million deal

FILE PHOTO: Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India, 30 November 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A firm controlled by Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla said it would buy a majority stake in Indian shadow banking company Magma Fincorp Ltd through a preferential share issue worth 34.56 billion rupees (about $475 million).

Poonawalla’s Rising Sun Holdings will hold a 60% stake in the new entity, the companies said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding that Magma’s net worth would increase to over 63 billion rupees after the deal.

The capital infusion will help Magma invest in its housing finance arm and its general insurance joint venture with Germany’s HDI Global SE, they said.

The billionaire’s own non-banking finance company, Poonawalla Finance, is also set to be merged into Magma Fincorp. The combined entity will be rebranded as Poonawalla, the statement said.

Poonawalla’s family owns Serum Institute of India that has been in the spotlight as it is producing billions of doses of two key COVID-19 vaccines for poorer nations as part of the GAVI/World Health Organisation-led COVAX initiative.

SII is already bulk producing a vaccine created by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and is also set to produce Novavax Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine.