FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a car in Nice, France, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International (MG.TO) (MGA.N) said on Wednesday it would build dual-clutch and hybrid transmissions for German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) under a multi-year contract.

The products will be built at Magna’s plants in Germany and Slovakia, the company said.

Magna did not disclose the financial terms of the contract.