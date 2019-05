(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said its first-quarter profit surged nearly 68 percent, boosted by sale of some businesses and gains from investments.

Net income attributable to Magna rose to $1.11 billion, or $3.39 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $660 million, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

However, total sales fell to $10.59 billion from $10.79 billion.