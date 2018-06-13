FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
June 13, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Magna to partner with May Mobility on low-speed self-driving shuttle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International Inc will partner with Michigan startup May Mobility on self-driving shuttles, the companies said on Wednesday.

Magna will outfit low-speed electric shuttles equipped with May Mobility self-driving software. The shuttles will be deployed initially this summer in a commercial ride-sharing service in downtown Detroit.

Investors in May Mobility include Toyota Motor Corp and BMW AG.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.