Magna to partner with May Mobility on low-speed self-driving shuttle

(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International Inc will partner with Michigan startup May Mobility on self-driving shuttles, the companies said on Wednesday.
Magna will outfit low-speed electric shuttles equipped with May Mobility self-driving software. The shuttles will be deployed initially this summer in a commercial ride-sharing service in downtown Detroit.
Investors in May Mobility include Toyota Motor Corp and BMW AG.
Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis