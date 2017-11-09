FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian auto parts maker Magna beats profit estimate
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 9, 2017 / 11:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canadian auto parts maker Magna beats profit estimate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc’s (MG.TO) (MG.N) profit topped analysts’ estimates, helped by higher sales in North America, and the company raised its full-year sales forecast.

The company said it now expects 2017 total sales of $38.3 billion to $39.5 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $37.7 billion to $39.4 billion.

Magna, which also assembles cars under contract from motor vehicle manufacturers, counts General Motors Co (GM.N), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), BMW (BMWG.DE) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) as its biggest customers.

Magna said sales in North American, which makes up bulk of its total sales, rose 14.2 percent to $2.50 billion in the third quarter, lifting up its total sales by 7.3 percent to $9.50 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.37 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Magna was flat at $503 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

However, on a per-share basis it rose to $1.36 from $1.29 a year earlier as the latest quarter saw a drop in the number of shares outstanding.

Reporting By Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.