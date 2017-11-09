Canadian auto parts maker Magna beats profit estimate

(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc’s (MG.TO) (MG.N) profit topped analysts’ estimates, helped by higher sales in North America, and the company raised its full-year sales forecast.

The company said it now expects 2017 total sales of $38.3 billion to $39.5 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $37.7 billion to $39.4 billion.

Magna, which also assembles cars under contract from motor vehicle manufacturers, counts General Motors Co (GM.N), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), BMW (BMWG.DE) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) as its biggest customers.

Magna said sales in North American, which makes up bulk of its total sales, rose 14.2 percent to $2.50 billion in the third quarter, lifting up its total sales by 7.3 percent to $9.50 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.37 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Magna was flat at $503 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

However, on a per-share basis it rose to $1.36 from $1.29 a year earlier as the latest quarter saw a drop in the number of shares outstanding.