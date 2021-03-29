Wise Road Capital buys Magnachip Semiconductor for $1.4 billion

SEOUL (Reuters) - A controlling stake in South Korea-based display and power chip maker Magnachip Semiconductor Corp was sold in a take-private, all cash deal worth about $1.4 billion to Beijing-based Wise Road Capital and its partners, Magnachip said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals.