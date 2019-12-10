Commodities
December 10, 2019 / 11:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's Magnis Energy signs EPC contract for 'high-purity' graphite project

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australian graphite producer Magnis Energy Technologies said on Wednesday it executed a engineering, procurement and construction contract with Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) for its graphite project in Tanzania.

The fixed price for the turn-key solutions services is $277 million under the contract, which is the complete cost of the 240,000 tonnes a year graphite production facility at the Nachu Graphite project.

The execution of the contract is a prerequisite in the application for project financing support from China Export Credit Agency, Magnis said in a statement.

MCC could “assist with the funding of at least 80% in debt funding or delayed payments” as it was impressed by the “high purity” products the project could produce, MCC Vice President Wang Zhou said in a statement.

The graphite producer expects final financing outcomes in the first half of 2020.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
