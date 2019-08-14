Russia's Mail.Ru eyes pre-installing software on Huawei devices

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian Internet company Mail.ru Group is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Moscow, Russia June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian internet group Mail.Ru is in talks with China’s Huawei about the possibility of having its software pre-installed on the Chinese tech giant’s devices, Mail.Ru told Reuters.

Mail.Ru owns Russian social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki. It is developing several messenger services and has an email and browser service.

“Yes, we can confirm the talks,” Mail.Ru said without providing details.

Huawei did not reply to a request for immediate comment.