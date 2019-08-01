China's iDreamSky, Russia's Mail.ru form games partnership

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Tencent-backed Chinese video game publisher iDreamSky Technology Holdings and Russian tech firm Mail.ru Group’s games unit said on Thursday that they would establish a long-term partnership to expand their global presence.

The partnership will work on cross publishing games in domestic markets, and are currently working on bringing a game called “War Robot” into China, pending license approval, the companies said, but did not disclose any investment figures.

The companies announced the plan at a press conference held on the eve of the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, which takes place in Shanghai between Aug 2-5.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two companies were forming an alliance.

“The two parties have complementary advantages in the global gaming market and we believe that this strategic cooperation will help both parties become important forces in the industry,” said Vasiliy Maguryan, CEO of Mail.ru’s games unit, MY.GAMES.

IDreamSky, which is backed by China’s largest gaming and social media firm Tencent, is known for licensing a raft of hit foreign games, including Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja and Temple Run in China.

Jeff Lyndon, iDreamSky’s CEO, said the company was investing more in developing its own games, which it plans to eventually distribute globally through the partnership.