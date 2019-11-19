Russia's Mail.Ru, Sberbank agree $1 billion food and taxi JV

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Sberbank are seen on automated teller machines (ATM) at its branch in Moscow, Russia, June 10, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian internet company Mail.ru (MAILRq.L) and state lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) have agreed to set up a joint food and taxi platform and plan to invest 64.6 billion rubles ($1 billion) in the business, Mail.Ru said on Tuesday.

The deal should be finalised by the end of the year and will hand the firms equal stakes in the joint venture, it said. Mail.Ru will contribute its stakes in the Delivery Club food delivery service and Citymobil taxi to the venture.

Sberbank will contribute its 35% stake in Foodplex, an app for restaurant bookings, and around 38.5 billion rubles in cash, Mail.Ru said.