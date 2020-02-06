Carrefour in talks to acquire Makro retail chain in Brazil: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of France’s Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) is in advanced talks to buy retail chain Makro, controlled by Netherlands’ SHV Holdings, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The paper said the deal is worth around 5 billion reais ($1.2 billion) and could be announced next week, without saying how it got the information.
Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3.SA) and Makro did not immediately reply when contacted by Reuters seeking comment.
Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio