Carrefour in talks to acquire Makro retail chain in Brazil: report

FILE PHOTO - The logo of France-based food retailer Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys in Sao Paulo, Brazil July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of France’s Carrefour SA (CARR.PA) is in advanced talks to buy retail chain Makro, controlled by Netherlands’ SHV Holdings, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The paper said the deal is worth around 5 billion reais ($1.2 billion) and could be announced next week, without saying how it got the information.

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3.SA) and Makro did not immediately reply when contacted by Reuters seeking comment.