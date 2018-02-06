FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 11:06 AM / in 4 hours

Malawi bans maize exports as drought, armyworms damage crop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILONGWE (Reuters) - Malawi has banned maize exports and is considering restocking its national grain reserves after crop-munching armyworms and a drought left the country’s staple grain crop damaged, Agriculture Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha said on Tuesday.

Mwanamvekha said in a statement read in parliament in Lilongwe that nearly 2 million people were at risk of food shortages because of the effects of armyworms and drought.

Armyworms are a pest from Latin America that first threatened African crops late in 2016.

Reporting by Frank Phiri; Editing by Alexander Winning

