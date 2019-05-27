Malawi to release presidential poll results after court lifts injunction

FILE PHOTO: Voters queue to cast their ballots in Malawi's presidential and legislative elections, in Lilongwe, Malawi, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara

BLANTYRE/LILONGWE (Reuters) - Final results of Malawi’s presidential elections will be published on Monday after the high court lifted its weekend injunction blocking the release following opposition allegations of tampering against President Peter Mutharika’s ruling party.

“Our lawyers have just informed us that the injunction has been removed so we are going to announce election results in about 20 minutes,” Justice Jane Ansah told the media at the election center in Blantyre.