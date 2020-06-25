Malawi opposition's Chakwera leads re-run with 60%: state broadcaster mbc

BLANTYRE (Reuters) - Malawi opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera has what appears to be an unassailable lead in a presidential election re-run with 60% of vote, according to a tally by the state broadcaster MBC on Thursday.

The Malawi Broadcasting Corporation said the tally was from all but three of 28 districts counted, and that it gave President Peter Mutharika 39% of votes. The electoral commission has yet to announce official results.