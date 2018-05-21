Drought, armyworms cut Malawi maize crop by 19 percent: minister

LILONGWE (Reuters) - Malawi’s maize output declined by 19.4 percent in the 2017/18 farming year to 2.8 million tons due to damage caused by drought and crop-eating armyworms, Agriculture Minister Joseph Mwanavekha said on Monday.

“This (decline) is because of dry spells experienced in some parts of the country and the armyworm invasion,” Mwanavekha told Reuters. Malawi produced 3.5 million tons of maize in the 2016/17 season.

Maize is Malawi’s staple crop. Armyworms are a pest from Latin America that first threatened African crops late in 2016.