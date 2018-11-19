Breakingviews
November 19, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

The Exchange: 1MDB, Goldman, Jho Low and Leo

Jeffrey Goldfarb

1 Min Read

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi, Malaysia June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The new book “Billion Dollar Whale” chronicles the Malaysian mega-scandal involving Goldman Sachs and Leonardo DiCaprio. Co-author Tom Wright joined Breakingviews in Hong Kong to discuss how alleged mastermind Jho Low pulled it off and what the saga’s next chapter may bring.

Listen to the podcast: https://bit.ly/2QTWy9v

