Malaysia's attorney general says received 1MDB investigation papers from anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s attorney general on Tuesday said he has received investigation papers relating to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from the country’s anti-graft agency.

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

“I have appointed a team to study the papers with a view to possibly instituting criminal prosecution, and another to study them with civil proceedings in mind,” Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas also said he has signed mutual legal assistance requests from Switzerland, the United States, France and UAE regarding the 1MDB probe.