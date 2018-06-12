FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 9:55 AM / in 17 hours

Malaysia's attorney general says received 1MDB investigation papers from anti-graft agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s attorney general on Tuesday said he has received investigation papers relating to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) from the country’s anti-graft agency.

FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

“I have appointed a team to study the papers with a view to possibly instituting criminal prosecution, and another to study them with civil proceedings in mind,” Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas also said he has signed mutual legal assistance requests from Switzerland, the United States, France and UAE regarding the 1MDB probe.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry

