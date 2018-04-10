Malaysia Airlines says MOU with Boeing remains in place

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines on Tuesday said it has not issued a fresh tender for widebody jets, and that an earlier memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Boeing Co (BA.N) remains in place.

FILE PHOTO: Men watch Malaysia Airlines aircraft at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, in this picture taken March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Malaysia Airlines had launched a tender process for 20-30 widebody jets that could supersede a deal with Boeing agreed during a high-profile U.S. visit by Prime Minister Najib Razak last year, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

“There is currently no such tender process as alleged and the MOU with Boeing as announced by Prime Minister remains in place,” the airlines said in a statement.